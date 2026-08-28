Kapoor to host 'India Ke Top 1%' starting September 19

Every contestant starts with ₹1 lakh, but each wrong answer bumps up a shared prize pool that could hit ₹1 crore. Viewers can also play along from home, making it more interactive.

Kapoor calls this one of his most exciting projects, saying, "I recently completed a couple of mock shoots for India Ke Top 1%, and I can already say that it is one of the most exciting projects I have taken up in recent times. Interacting with 100 participants and discovering their unique stories brings an incredible energy to the set. The best part is that it's not just the participants who play the game - all of India can play along while watching the show. From dada-dadi and saas-bahu to the youngest members, the entire family will be guessing, competing, and laughing together. Ab har weekend hoga aur bhi mazedaar jab akkha India ek saath khelega mere saath!"