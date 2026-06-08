Kapoor to lead 'Eetha' biopic on Vithabai Narayangaonkar August 28

'Eetha' wraps 60-day Maharashtra shoot

Eetha wrapped filming in May after a fast-paced 60-day shoot across Maharashtra: think Nashik, Satara, Bhor.

The final montage song sequence features nearly 800 background performers celebrating Vithabai's journey to fame.

To get into character, Kapoor trained hard in traditional dances like Lavani and Gavlan; her Maharashtrian roots helped her connect deeply with the role.

Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub join her in key roles.