Kapoor to lead 'Eetha' biopic on Vithabai Narayangaonkar August 28
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor is set to lead Eetha, a biopic about legendary Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, directed by Laxman Utekar.
The film releases on August 28, 2026, right in time for Rakshabandhan.
After Chhaava and Kapoor's blockbuster Stree 2, this marks a collaboration between the actor and director.
'Eetha' wraps 60-day Maharashtra shoot
Eetha wrapped filming in May after a fast-paced 60-day shoot across Maharashtra: think Nashik, Satara, Bhor.
The final montage song sequence features nearly 800 background performers celebrating Vithabai's journey to fame.
To get into character, Kapoor trained hard in traditional dances like Lavani and Gavlan; her Maharashtrian roots helped her connect deeply with the role.
Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub join her in key roles.