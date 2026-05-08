Kapoor to lead Sharma rom-com similar to 'Husband & Wife'
Shahid Kapoor is set to lead a new rom-com directed by Amit Sharma, with a plot similar to the Italian film Husband & Wife.
The story follows a married couple about to split up who accidentally swap bodies after a science experiment goes wrong, forcing them to walk in each other's shoes and sparking both hilarious chaos and some heartfelt moments.
Shoots late 2026, female lead undecided
The film starts shooting in late 2026 and aims for a mid-2027 release. The female lead isn't locked yet, but Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly being considered for the female lead (if Janhvi Kapoor signs on, it'll be her first time teaming up with Shahid).
Meanwhile, Shahid's got Cocktail 2 releasing June 19 and is busy filming Farzi Season two with Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon.