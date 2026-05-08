Kapoor to lead Sharma rom-com similar to 'Husband & Wife'

Shoots late 2026, female lead undecided

The film starts shooting in late 2026 and aims for a mid-2027 release. The female lead isn't locked yet, but Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly being considered for the female lead (if Janhvi Kapoor signs on, it'll be her first time teaming up with Shahid).

Meanwhile, Shahid's got Cocktail 2 releasing June 19 and is busy filming Farzi Season two with Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon.