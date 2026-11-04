Kapoor trained 1.5 years with Olympian for 'Ramayana' Rama role
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor really committed to playing Lord Rama in Ramayana: Part 1, hitting theaters November 5, 2026.
He spent one and a half years training with an Indian Olympian to get his archery skills just right, making sure he could do justice to the legendary character.
Tiwari directs 'Ramayana' starring Pallavi, Yash
Kapoor also worked closely with action director Terry Notary, focusing on movement and body language to bring extra depth to his role.
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Fun fact: < em>Ramayana premiered in Los Angeles on October 27, so the buzz is already building!