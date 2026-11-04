Kapoor trained 1.5 years with Olympian for 'Ramayana' Rama role

Kapoor also worked closely with action director Terry Notary, focusing on movement and body language to bring extra depth to his role.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Fun fact: < em>Ramayana premiered in Los Angeles on October 27, so the buzz is already building!