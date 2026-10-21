Kapoor trips over words at Kolkata 'Ramayana' event, sparking confusion
Entertainment
At a recent Ramayana promo event in Kolkata, Ranbir Kapoor tried to sum up Dussehra's meaning but tripped over his words, saying, "aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achhai ki hi hogi".
The mix-up caught the internet's attention and sparked confusion among some social media users.
'Ramayana' release on November 5
Ranbir's comments have only added to the buzz around Ramayana, where he stars as Lord Ram.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Vivek Oberoi, this much-awaited film hits theaters on November 5.
Fans seem excited for both the epic story and its message about good triumphing over evil.