Kapoor unveils 1st posters for biopic 'Eetha' on Vithabai Narayangaonkar
Shraddha Kapoor just dropped the first posters for her new biopic, Eetha, where she steps into the shoes of iconic lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
She teased fans with a heartfelt Taiyaar Ho Aa Rahi Hai post and announced the teaser, which premiered in theaters alongside Cocktail 2 on June 19.
Kapoor portrays Narayangaonkar giving birth backstage
The Eetha teaser spotlights a powerful moment from Vithabai's life: she performs on stage while heavily pregnant, gives birth backstage during a show, and then finishes her act after cutting the umbilical cord with a stone.
Shraddha's performance brings out this incredible determination.
'Eetha' releases Aug 28 2026
Featuring Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (who also star), Eetha is all about honoring Vithabai's legacy.
The film releases in theaters on August 28, 2026.