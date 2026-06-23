Kapoor unveils 1st posters for biopic 'Eetha' on Vithabai Narayangaonkar Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Shraddha Kapoor just dropped the first posters for her new biopic, Eetha, where she steps into the shoes of iconic lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

She teased fans with a heartfelt Taiyaar Ho Aa Rahi Hai post and announced the teaser, which premiered in theaters alongside Cocktail 2 on June 19.