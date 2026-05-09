Kapoor's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' opens to 60L and 12.99% occupancy

Sharma's film sees underwhelming city turnout

Morning shows started slow at only 4% occupancy, peaked at 16% in the evening, but couldn't keep up momentum for night screenings.

Even in big cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai, turnout was underwhelming.

Compared to Kapil Sharma's earlier films, which opened much stronger, this one is off to a shaky start, especially with older releases like Raja Shivaji still holding screens.