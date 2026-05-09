Kapoor's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' opens to 60L and 12.99% occupancy
Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor's new comedy, Daadi Ki Shaadi, didn't quite click with audiences on its first day.
Despite starring Kapil Sharma and introducing Ridhima Kapoor, the film collected just ₹60 lakh (net) from 1,789 shows across India and saw a low overall occupancy of 12.99%.
Sharma's film sees underwhelming city turnout
Morning shows started slow at only 4% occupancy, peaked at 16% in the evening, but couldn't keep up momentum for night screenings.
Even in big cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai, turnout was underwhelming.
Compared to Kapil Sharma's earlier films, which opened much stronger, this one is off to a shaky start, especially with older releases like Raja Shivaji still holding screens.