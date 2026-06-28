Kapoor's 'Eetha' faces title dispute amid Narayangaonkar legacy concerns

NCP, Narayangaonkar family want 'Eetha' renamed

The NCP's Film and Cultural Department, along with Vithabai's own family, wants the movie renamed to something like Vitha or Vithabai. They believe this would better respect her impact on Maharashtra's folk art.

As NCP leader Babasaheb Patil put it, they're committed to making sure the dignity and respect that Vithabai deserves aren't compromised.

The filmmakers haven't commented yet.