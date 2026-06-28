Kapoor's 'Eetha' faces title dispute amid Narayangaonkar legacy concerns
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor's new film, Eetha, is getting attention, not just for spotlighting legendary Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, but also for its choice of title.
While the teaser has fans curious about Vithabai's inspiring journey, some feel the title doesn't quite fit her legacy.
NCP, Narayangaonkar family want 'Eetha' renamed
The NCP's Film and Cultural Department, along with Vithabai's own family, wants the movie renamed to something like Vitha or Vithabai. They believe this would better respect her impact on Maharashtra's folk art.
As NCP leader Babasaheb Patil put it, they're committed to making sure the dignity and respect that Vithabai deserves aren't compromised.
The filmmakers haven't commented yet.