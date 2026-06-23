Kapoor's 'Eetha' teaser reveals Vithabai biopic spanning 1940 to 1990
The teaser for Eetha, Shraddha Kapoor's new musical biopic, just dropped.
Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the film dives into the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a true icon in Marathi folk art.
Set from 1940 to 1990, it follows her journey as she passionately preserves Maharashtra's tamasha and lavani traditions.
Colorful 'Eetha' teaser, August 28 release
Kapoor channels Vithabai's spirit with a bold sentiment: if she were to die while simply lying around, people would call her a 'bechari' (helpless woman), but if she died while dancing, she would become a 'misaal' (an inspiration).
The teaser is packed with colorful costumes, lively stage performances, and ends by calling Vithabai a force of nature.
Mark your calendar: Eetha hits theaters August 28, 2026.
Ajay-Atul score, Merchant choreography, Hooda Ayyub
The film features music by Ajay-Atul and choreography from Vaibhavi Merchant.
Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub join Kapoor in key roles, making this a heartfelt tribute to Vithabai's legacy.