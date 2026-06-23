Kapoor's 'Eetha' teaser reveals Vithabai biopic spanning 1940 to 1990

Colorful 'Eetha' teaser, August 28 release

Kapoor channels Vithabai's spirit with a bold sentiment: if she were to die while simply lying around, people would call her a 'bechari' (helpless woman), but if she died while dancing, she would become a 'misaal' (an inspiration).

The teaser is packed with colorful costumes, lively stage performances, and ends by calling Vithabai a force of nature.

Mark your calendar: Eetha hits theaters August 28, 2026.