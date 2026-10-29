Kapoor's 'Koffee with Karan' joke seen as dig at Sutaria

Janhvi Kapoor landed in hot water after her recent Koffee With Karan appearance, where she jokingly told Veer Pahariya to "Never take her to a concert," a line many took as a dig at Tara Sutaria, who went viral with AP Dhillon at a Mumbai show last year.

The moment quickly split the internet, with some viewers seeing it as lighthearted and others calling it unnecessary.