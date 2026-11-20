Kapoor's Lord Rama in Tiwari's 'Ramayana' praised by producer Nagar
Ranbir Kapoor's take on Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is getting some serious love.
Anupriya Nagar, a 21-year-old producer from Hanuman Ansh, called his performance "phenomenal" and said she can't wait to see more.
She also mentioned being a fan of his earlier movies like Barfi! and Tamasha.
'Ramayana' nears ₹650 cr in India
Ramayana isn't just winning hearts. It's also dominating the box office, closing in on ₹650 crore Hindi net in India within just 15 days and racking up over ₹1,500 crore globally.
With no big new releases coming up, the movie looks set to keep breaking records.