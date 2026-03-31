Kapoor's 'Ramayana' directed by Tiwari to release in 2 parts

Teaser 'Rama' releases April 2

The official teaser, titled "Rama," lands on April 2 (Hanuman Jayanti) and features eye-catching VFX, showing Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

With a "U" rating, it's set to be a family-friendly watch with some seriously cool visuals.