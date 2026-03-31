Kapoor's 'Ramayana' directed by Tiwari to release in 2 parts
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will arrive in two parts, part one this Diwali (2024) and part two in Diwali 2027.
The teaser was recently screened at an IMAX theater in Los Angeles and has already sparked excitement for its festive releases.
Teaser 'Rama' releases April 2
The official teaser, titled "Rama," lands on April 2 (Hanuman Jayanti) and features eye-catching VFX, showing Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.
The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.
With a "U" rating, it's set to be a family-friendly watch with some seriously cool visuals.