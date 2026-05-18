Kapoor's 'Ramayana' employs over 10,000 crew, directed by Tiwari
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's next big film, Ramayana, is making headlines for its massive scale: it's now among the biggest Bollywood productions ever with more than 10,000 crew members.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it's coming out in two parts starting November 2026 and aims to raise the bar for Indian cinema.
Malhotra backs 'Ramayana' with star cast
Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana mixes advanced tech with classic Indian storytelling.
The cast is stacked: Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana (also co-producing), Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Ranbir shared that playing Rama comes with a real sense of duty and respect.
Part two drops in 2027.