Kapoor's 'Ramayana' employs over 10,000 crew, directed by Tiwari Entertainment May 18, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor's next big film, Ramayana, is making headlines for its massive scale: it's now among the biggest Bollywood productions ever with more than 10,000 crew members.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it's coming out in two parts starting November 2026 and aims to raise the bar for Indian cinema.