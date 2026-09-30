Kapoor's 'Ramayana' opens abroad November 6, India November 8

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is shaking things up by releasing internationally first, hitting theaters in Thailand, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia on November 6, 2026.

Indian audiences will get to see it two days later on November 8 for Diwali.

Producer Namit Malhotra says this move follows global norms that favor Friday releases and aims to put Indian cinema on the world stage.