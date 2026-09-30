Kapoor's 'Ramayana' opens abroad November 6, India November 8
Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is shaking things up by releasing internationally first, hitting theaters in Thailand, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia on November 6, 2026.
Indian audiences will get to see it two days later on November 8 for Diwali.
Producer Namit Malhotra says this move follows global norms that favor Friday releases and aims to put Indian cinema on the world stage.
'Ramayana' 4000 cr scores Rahman Zimmer
With a massive ₹4,000 crore (about $500 million) budget across two parts (wrapping up in Diwali 2027), Ramayana is part of a bigger push for Indian films to go global.
The soundtrack is creating buzz too: AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.
Rahman called working on such an iconic story "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world." but says the goal is to blend creative innovation with respect for the original epic.