Kapoor's 'Ramayana' opens at ₹64.85cr in India Friday, 2nd-biggest opener
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana hit theaters with a bang, pulling in ₹64.85 crore on its first day in India (Friday).
While it didn't top Adipurush's start, it still became 2026's second-biggest opener after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Fans showed up in huge numbers, and early reviews are pretty positive.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' nets ₹47.5cr in Hindi
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana rolled out in 25,200 shows across multiple languages; Hindi alone brought in ₹47.5 crore from 20,678 shows!
The film is also the first of a two-part series (the next one drops Diwali 2028), and with overseas numbers still to come, there's real buzz that Ramayana could turn into a global hit.