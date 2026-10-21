Kapoor's 'Ramayana Part 1' opens November 5, Mumbai hosts screenings
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 drops in theaters November 5, and Mumbai is going all out: select cinemas are hosting 6am and 11:59pm screenings to keep up with the hype.
Advance bookings are already open if you want to lock in your spot super early (or super late).
'Ramayana Part 1' preview November 4
There's a paid preview on November 4 for those who can't wait.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this two-part epic features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with more big names like Sunny Deol joining in.
The second part is expected next Diwali, and West Bengal has already been announced to be tax-free, a nice bonus for moviegoers there.