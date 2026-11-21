Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 is having a tough week at the box office, with collections falling for five straight days.

On its third Friday (November 20), it made ₹16.3 crore in India, a 15.8% dip from Thursday's numbers, according to Sacnilk.

This steady drop has sparked worries about whether the film can reach its ambitious global target of ₹3,000 crore.