Kapoor's 'Ramayana Part 1' posts 5-day box office slump
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 is having a tough week at the box office, with collections falling for five straight days.
On its third Friday (November 20), it made ₹16.3 crore in India, a 15.8% dip from Thursday's numbers, according to Sacnilk.
This steady drop has sparked worries about whether the film can reach its ambitious global target of ₹3,000 crore.
'Ramayana Part 1' needs ₹10,000cr global-break-even
After an impressive ₹75 crore on its second Sunday, earnings have slid sharply, dropping to ₹32 crore on Monday and falling further each day since.
Even though the movie has pulled in a solid ₹880.05 crore domestically and ₹1,574.60 crore worldwide so far, it faces a huge hurdle: with a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore, it actually needs to make about ₹10,000 crore globally just to break even.
Revenue from dubbed versions in other languages is helping out but also shows audience interest might be fading after the initial buzz.