Kapoor's 'Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince' lands in China
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's new film, Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince, is set to release in China this November.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Yash as Ravana, the movie gets a localized title for Chinese audiences.
Sony Pictures shared details on Weibo, promising an epic adventure.
'Ramayana' features music by Zimmer
The move follows Tiwari's earlier hit Dangal, which earned over ₹1,200 crore in China back in 2017.
Ramayana will release in international markets on November 6 and in India on November 8.
The story unfolds across two parts (with Part two dropping on Diwali 2027) and features music by legendary composer Hans Zimmer.