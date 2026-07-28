Kapoor's repeated kisses on 'Lock Upp' upset Kalra and Makhija

Ram Kapoor's actions on Netflix's Lock Upp have raised eyebrows, with Shreya Kalra and Apoorva Makhija saying his repeated kissing made them uncomfortable.

Shreya Kalra openly shared how Kapoor's kisses during tasks crossed a line for her, a concern later echoed by Apoorva Makhija.

Despite these moments being shown on screen, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh haven't addressed them, which has only fueled the backlash.