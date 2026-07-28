Kapoor's repeated kisses on 'Lock Upp' upset Kalra and Makhija
Ram Kapoor's actions on Netflix's Lock Upp have raised eyebrows, with Shreya Kalra and Apoorva Makhija saying his repeated kissing made them uncomfortable.
Shreya Kalra openly shared how Kapoor's kisses during tasks crossed a line for her, a concern later echoed by Apoorva Makhija.
Despite these moments being shown on screen, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh haven't addressed them, which has only fueled the backlash.
Kapoor's actions unsettle contestants
Kapoor also kissed Akanksha Chamola's hand, hugged and kissed Akanksha Chaudhary in an emotional moment, and even dressed a water bottle in a bikini as a joke about his wife.
These incidents left contestants visibly uneasy.
Many viewers are now questioning why the show keeps quiet about these concerns and whether it really cares about creating a respectful space for everyone involved.