Kapri: 'Pyre' reduced from 12-13 shows to 1 in Haldwani
Vinod Kapri, who directed Pyre, is pretty upset that his film has gone from 12-13 daily shows to just one in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
He posted online asking why people eager to watch the movie suddenly have so few options.
'Pyre' screenings stopped in Nainital, Pithoragarh
Haldwani isn't just any city for Pyre: it's actually the film's third-biggest market after Delhi and Dehradun.
Kapri pointed out that ticket sales there were even higher than Mumbai at one point.
Despite strong local interest, screenings have also stopped completely in places like Nainital and Pithoragarh.
Kapri is hoping theaters will bring back more shows so fans don't miss out.