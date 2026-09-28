Kapri's 'Pyre' follows elderly Uttarakhand couple, releases October 23
National Award-winner Vinod Kapri is dropping his new Hindi film, Pyre, on October 23.
Set in Uttarakhand, it follows an elderly couple deeply attached to their home and waiting for their kids to return.
For extra authenticity, Kapri cast local residents, Padam Singh, a retired Indian Army soldier, and Hira Devi, a farmer.
'Pyre' has won 18 international awards
Pyre has already picked up 18 international awards, including Best Film wins in Chicago and London.
The movie features music by Mychael Danna (from Life of Pi), editing by Patricia Rommel (The Lives of Others), and even a song written by the legendary Gulzar.
Produced by Kapri, Suresh Joshi, and Arindra Rai Chaudhuri under the banners Bhagirathi Films and Mashakbeen Studios, it's set to release in theaters on October 23, with Cinepolis as distributor.