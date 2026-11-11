Kapri's 'Pyre' set in Himalayas enters 99th Academy Awards race
Vinod Kapri's indie film Pyre is officially in the running for the 99th Academy Awards.
The movie is set in the Himalayas and revolves around Amma and Bubu, an elderly couple who have spent decades waiting for their only son to return.
It has already grabbed international attention for its relatable story and fresh, independent spirit.
'Pyre' earns 18 international awards
Pyre stars Padam Singh and Hira Devi from Uttarakhand, neither of whom is a professional actor, but their performances have struck a chord.
The film digs into themes like aging, migration, and companionship, earning 18 international awards (15 for Best Film) and spots at big festivals like Tallinn Black Nights, So Paulo and Cambridge.
Even with competition from Ramayana, Pyre has built a strong fan base online since its Hindi release on October 30. A Malayalam version drops December 11.