Kapur chosen by Zaveri for 'intense, violent, musical love story' Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for a new film with director Milap Zaveri, described as an "intense, violent, musical love story."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will spotlight Kapur in a deeply emotional and complex role.

Zaveri shared that Kapur has connected with audiences through passion and heartbreak ever since Aashiqui 2, making him the perfect choice for this character.