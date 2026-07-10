Kapur chosen by Zaveri for 'intense, violent, musical love story'
Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for a new film with director Milap Zaveri, described as an "intense, violent, musical love story."
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will spotlight Kapur in a deeply emotional and complex role.
Zaveri shared that Kapur has connected with audiences through passion and heartbreak ever since Aashiqui 2, making him the perfect choice for this character.
Kapur film set for 2027 release
The film promises a blend of powerful romance, energetic action scenes, and a soulful soundtrack.
It also marks another collaboration between Kapur and Kumar after hits like Aashiqui 2.
Shooting starts later this year, with a release planned for 2027, so fans have something big to look forward to next year!