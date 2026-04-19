Kapur in Nagpur recalls NSD start, nearly declined 'Maqbool' role
Pankaj Kapur just took a walk down memory lane, sharing highlights from his five-decade acting journey at an event in Nagpur.
He talked about starting out at the National School of Drama and how he almost turned down the role of Abbaji in Maqbool, until director Vishal Bhardwaj convinced him otherwise.
Kapur on directing Kapoor in 'Mausam'
Kapur revealed he suggested Abbaji be surrounded by taller bodyguards to subtly reflect Abbaji's authority and power, showing how much he cares about the details.
He also opened up about directing his son Shahid Kapoor in Mausam, calling it a tough but rewarding experience, and said he's proud of Shahid's choices and growth as an actor.
Kapur recalls playing Pyarelal in 'Gandhi'
Kapur fondly remembered playing Tarneja in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and working with director Kundan Shah.
He also shared how working with NSD's Repertory Company after graduation and during the making of Gandhi was a big turning point: playing Mahatma Gandhi's secretary Pyarelal.