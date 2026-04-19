Kapur in Nagpur recalls NSD start, nearly declined 'Maqbool' role Entertainment Apr 19, 2026

Pankaj Kapur just took a walk down memory lane, sharing highlights from his five-decade acting journey at an event in Nagpur.

He talked about starting out at the National School of Drama and how he almost turned down the role of Abbaji in Maqbool, until director Vishal Bhardwaj convinced him otherwise.