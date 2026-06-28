Kapur: India's microdrama market $1.5B by 2026, China nearly $150B

Kapur sees business but doubts storytelling

While Kapur sees big business potential, he worries that these short formats, often powered by AI, might sacrifice real storytelling for speed.

He shared that he had been evolving the script of his upcoming directorial Masoom 2: A New Generation for the past two years and couldn't fit into a microdrama format.

As he puts it: "is it a great business idea? Yes. Will great stories come out of it? Time will tell," showing his doubts about whether truly memorable stories can be told this way.