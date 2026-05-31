Kapur said he wanted 15-year-old IPL star Suryavanshi in 'Masoom'

Shah and Azmi reportedly join 'Masoom'

Kapur's upcoming project, Masoom: The New Generation, will tackle themes like identity and migration with a fresh perspective while keeping the heart of the 1983 classic.

The film is reportedly set to feature legends Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi and starts shooting later this year.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi smashed records by scoring a century for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, making him the youngest ever to do so and clocking the fastest hundred by an Indian in tournament history.