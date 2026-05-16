Kapur taking on 'Foreign bodies' about scientist Waldemar Haffkine
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur is taking on a new film called Foreign Bodies, all about Waldemar Haffkine, the scientist who created life-saving cholera and plague vaccines back in the day.
The movie follows Haffkine's journey from his big break as state bacteriologist in India, through tough times when he was wrongly blamed for a medical tragedy, to his work across cities like Odesa, Paris, London, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
'Foreign Bodies' preproduction, 'Masoom 2'
Foreign Bodies is still in preproduction, with casting talks happening at Cannes. The project has producers Helen Hadfield, Alexandra Stone, Egor Olesov, and J.D. Zacharias on board.
Meanwhile, Kapur's also juggling Masoom 2, the sequel to his classic 1983 film Masoom that gave us iconic R.D. Burman tracks like Lakdi Ki Kaathi.