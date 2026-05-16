Kapur taking on 'Foreign bodies' about scientist Waldemar Haffkine Entertainment May 16, 2026

Shekhar Kapur is taking on a new film called Foreign Bodies, all about Waldemar Haffkine, the scientist who created life-saving cholera and plague vaccines back in the day.

The movie follows Haffkine's journey from his big break as state bacteriologist in India, through tough times when he was wrongly blamed for a medical tragedy, to his work across cities like Odesa, Paris, London, Mumbai, and Kolkata.