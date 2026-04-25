Where to watch Dhanush's 'Kara' after theatrical run
What's the story
Dhanush's highly anticipated film, Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, will be released in theaters on April 30, 2026. The Tamil action thriller features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunaas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, among others. Set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, it tells the story of a man who is pulled back into crime to protect his family. After its theatrical run, it'll stream on Netflix, according to 123Telugu.
Film insights
Story of 'Kara' and its crew
Kara tells a personal story amid global events. The film's protagonist, Karasaami, is a man trying to escape his troubled past but is forced back into crime to protect his family and community. The technical team includes GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer, Theni Eswar as the cinematographer, and Sreejith Sarang as the editor.
Production insights
Everything to know about the film
Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International, Kara has been mounted on a grand scale. Co-produced by Kushmitha Ganesh, it is among the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. Director Raja has co-written the script with Alfred Prakash. He has expressed his admiration for Dhanush, saying working with him was similar to learning in a "big university."