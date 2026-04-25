Dhanush's 'Kara' to release on April 30, 2026

Where to watch Dhanush's 'Kara' after theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 03:51 pm Apr 25, 202603:51 pm

What's the story

Dhanush's highly anticipated film, Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, will be released in theaters on April 30, 2026. The Tamil action thriller features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunaas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, among others. Set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, it tells the story of a man who is pulled back into crime to protect his family. After its theatrical run, it'll stream on Netflix, according to 123Telugu.