'Kara' Tamil action thriller crosses 50cr global in 13 days Entertainment May 12, 2026

Dhanush's latest Tamil action thriller, Kara, has smashed past the ₹50 crore mark at the global box office in only 13 days since its April 30 release.

Set during the 1991 Gulf War, the film follows Karasaami (Dhanush) as he deals with his dangerous past and a fuel crisis in Tamil Nadu.