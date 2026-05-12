'Kara' Tamil action thriller crosses 50cr global in 13 days
Entertainment
Dhanush's latest Tamil action thriller, Kara, has smashed past the ₹50 crore mark at the global box office in only 13 days since its April 30 release.
Set during the 1991 Gulf War, the film follows Karasaami (Dhanush) as he deals with his dangerous past and a fuel crisis in Tamil Nadu.
'Kara' 50.15cr worldwide, steady 2nd weekend
Kara has pulled in ₹50.15 crore worldwide so far: ₹39.75 crore from India (with a net of ₹34.50 crore) and another ₹10.40 crore overseas.
The movie kept up steady collections through its second weekend, showing strong support both at home and abroad.