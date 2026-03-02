Karan Aujla goes viral for paying auto drivers' traffic fines
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is trending after a video showed him paying off hefty traffic fines for Mumbai auto-rickshaw drivers.
Bystanders reported on March 2, 2026 that they spotted him riding in an auto when police stopped them.
Without any fuss, Aujla covered a ₹17K fine for one driver and chipped in ₹5K for another—leaving everyone around pleasantly surprised.
His accent, manner of speaking wins netizens over
The clip, shared by filmmaker Sanvir Singh, quickly went viral.
People online are praising Aujla's humility—pointing out how he can go from stadium shows to casual city rides without missing a beat.
Some viewers commented on his accent and manner of speaking, while others appreciated the genuine kindness: "These guys going to love me, we are paying everybody's fine here," Aujla was heard saying.