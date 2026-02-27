Karan Aujla's concert Saturday: Traffic advisory, parking info, entry gates

Big plans for Karan Aujla's "P-POP Culture India Tour 2026" concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this Saturday—organisers expect about 45,000-50,000 spectators (earlier estimates suggested attendance could cross 70,000), and the Delhi Traffic Police has dropped a detailed traffic advisory to help everyone get in (and out) smoothly.

Here's how to get in and out General entry is through Gates 2, 6, 8, 13, 14, and 21. VIPs use Gate 13; artists and organizers go through Gate 6.

VIP parking is at Gate 1 West Block. Regular parking spots are set up at Sewa Nagar Bus Depot, Sunheri Pulla Bus Depot, CGO Complex, SCOPE Complex, and JLN Gates 7-9.

Best way to reach venue Expect heavy traffic around the stadium—routes like JLN Red Light and Barapullah Cut near Gate 5 will be restricted.

Your best bet? Hop on the Violet Line Metro straight to JLN Stadium station for hassle-free access.