Karan Aujla's ₹4.2cr watch steals spotlight at Delhi concert Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Punjabi music star Karan Aujla kicked off his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 in style at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, pulling in over 75,000 fans.

The night was packed with energy—Aujla entered via a pop-up lift and later used a zipline to traverse the stadium and kept the crowd hyped with hit songs.

But it was his ultra-luxe Richard Mille RM 65-01 watch, worth a whopping ₹4.2 crore, that really got people talking.