Karan Aujla's ₹4.2cr watch steals spotlight at Delhi concert
Punjabi music star Karan Aujla kicked off his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 in style at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, pulling in over 75,000 fans.
The night was packed with energy—Aujla entered via a pop-up lift and later used a zipline to traverse the stadium and kept the crowd hyped with hit songs.
But it was his ultra-luxe Richard Mille RM 65-01 watch, worth a whopping ₹4.2 crore, that really got people talking.
But 1st, let's talk about the watch
The Richard Mille RM 65-01 is no ordinary timepiece—made from lightweight Carbon TPT with cool layered patterns and an open dial showing off its intricate gears.
Its color-coded pushers and split-seconds feature aren't just for show; they let you time multiple things at once, making it both flashy and functional for someone always on the move.
Aujla performed multiple chartbuster songs
DJ Chetas opened the concert, setting the vibe before Aujla took over with fan-favorite tracks all night.
While Aujla definitely turned heads with his luxury watch, reports highlighted the Richard Mille RM 65-01.