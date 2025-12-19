Karan Johar calls Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' trailer "solid"
The final trailer for "Ikkis" is out, featuring Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee from the 1971 Battle of Basantar.
The trailer mixes intense war scenes with heartfelt family moments and even includes a touching appearance by late actor Dharmendra as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), who says, "Woh hamesha ikkis ka hi rahega."
Karan Johar cheers on the cast
Karan Johar hyped up the trailer on Instagram Stories, calling it "SOLID!!!! Rooting for you Aggy!!!! Welcome to the movies @simarbhatia18...you're gorgeous!!!"
The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films.
Release date and more details
"Ikkis" also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikandar Kher, Rahul Dev, and Vivaan Shah. It marks Simar Bhatia's Bollywood debut after Nanda's recent role in "The Archies."
The release has been pushed from December 25 to January 1, 2026—so it'll kick off your new year at the movies in 2026!