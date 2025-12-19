Karan Johar calls Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' trailer "solid" Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

The final trailer for "Ikkis" is out, featuring Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee from the 1971 Battle of Basantar.

The trailer mixes intense war scenes with heartfelt family moments and even includes a touching appearance by late actor Dharmendra as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), who says, "Woh hamesha ikkis ka hi rahega."