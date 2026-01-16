Karan Johar calls Oscar campaign for 'Homebound' a "bottomless pit" Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

Filmmaker Karan Johar got real about the costs of pushing Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound for an Oscar, calling it a "bottomless pit."

On a recent podcast, he said, "I told him that doing an Oscar campaign will cost money and sometimes it is a bottomless pit. Because you don't know what the end result will be, and whether you will even make to the shortlist of 15 and then 5. It is an uphill task,"