Karan Johar defends 'Alpha' amid mixed reviews, online trolling

Film details

About 'Alpha'

Alpha is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, with Bhatt and Sharvari playing Sita and Durga, respectively. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, follows their journey as they uncover the truth behind "Operation Odyssey" and face a powerful threat. It also features Anil Kapoor as RAW Chief Vikrant Kaul and Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance as Major Kabir.