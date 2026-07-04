Karan Johar defends 'Alpha' amid mixed reviews, online trolling
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar has defended Alia Bhatt's latest release, Alpha, amid mixed reviews and online trolling. The YRF Spy Universe film, which also stars Sharvari, was released on Friday, July 3, and has been receiving a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. On Saturday, Johar took to Instagram Stories to praise the film, saying, "When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start!"
Praise
Johar praised Bhatt's performance in 'Alpha'
Johar also praised Bhatt's performance in Alpha, saying her "stardom and theatrical pull" are clearly visible in the film. He wrote, "The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable." He also commended YRF for its continued franchise endeavors to create theatrical tentpole experiences.
Call to action
He urged people to step away from online negativity
Wrapping up his note on a positive note, Johar urged people to step away from online negativity and simply enjoy cinema. He said YRF "needs our applause and not any toxicity." He wrote, "So Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch Alpha and stop doom scrolling!!"
Film details
About 'Alpha'
Alpha is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, with Bhatt and Sharvari playing Sita and Durga, respectively. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, follows their journey as they uncover the truth behind "Operation Odyssey" and face a powerful threat. It also features Anil Kapoor as RAW Chief Vikrant Kaul and Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance as Major Kabir.