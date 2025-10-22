Karan Johar reveals he lost his virginity at 26

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar recently appeared on the new chat show Too Much on Prime Video, hosted by his close friends Kajol and Twinkle Khanna . Accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor , the episode was filled with both humor and emotion. Famous for revealing Bollywood's biggest spicy tidbits to the public via his own chat show, Johar had a personal confession to make this time.

Revelation 'I was intimately involved with a member of your family' The episode featured a fun challenge where Johar was asked to share one scandalous truth and one lie. With a mischievous smile, Johar said, "I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I have been intimately involved with a member of your (Kapoor's) family." As Kapoor's eyes widened in shock, he clarified that the latter statement was false. About the virginity bit, he said, "I was late to that party, yes."

Actor rankings Ranking sex appeal of these men Later in the episode, Kajol and Khanna asked Johar to rank Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and the Pahariya brothers, Shikhar and Veer, on their sex appeal. Kapoor chimed in with a playful compliment for Shikhar, her boyfriend, saying he looked great riding a horse. Johar humorously added that he was trying to "unsee" Shikhar on the horse while ranking them as Akshay, Ajay, and then the brothers.