Karan Johar grabs a new Mumbai apartment for ₹8.05cr
Entertainment
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar just picked up a fresh address in Mumbai's Khar West, dropping ₹8.05 crore on a fifth-floor flat at Pali Vintage.
The apartment covers about 1,060 sq ft and comes with two parking spots—pretty handy in the city.
What did it cost him?
Besides the main price tag, a stamp duty of ₹48 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for registering the transaction.
What else does he own?
Karan already owns a massive 8,000 sq ft duplex on Carter Road in Bandra (designed by Gauri Khan and estimated at around ₹30-32 crore), complete with multiple bedrooms, a home theater, walk-in wardrobe, kids' playroom, and terrace.
He also rents a property occupying the second and third floors at Pali Hill for ₹8.10 lakh per month.