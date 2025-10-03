Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar to launch fashion reality show

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the premiere date of his new reality show, Pitch to Get Rich. The show is produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and Dharmatic Entertainment, with a whopping ₹40 crore investment pool. It aims to support India's upcoming fashion entrepreneurs by turning their creativity into business opportunities.

Show details Meet the judges and mentors of the show The show will feature Johar, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, and Manish Malhotra as judges, mentors, and investors. They will be joined by business tycoons Dhruv Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Vagish Pathak, Gaurav Dalmia, and Vinod Dugar. The series will showcase 14 selected founders who will pitch their ideas and face real-world business challenges in a bid to secure funding and mentorship.

Show's vision 'India's most exciting story yet...' The show aims to inspire a new wave of innovation in fashion entrepreneurship. Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said in a statement, "At Dharmatic, we have always believed in the power of storytelling." "With Pitch to Get Rich, we are telling India's most exciting story yet; the story of entrepreneurs who dare to dream and build."