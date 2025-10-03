LOADING...
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar to launch fashion reality show

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 03, 2025
05:15 pm
What's the story

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the premiere date of his new reality show, Pitch to Get Rich. The show is produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and Dharmatic Entertainment, with a whopping ₹40 crore investment pool. It aims to support India's upcoming fashion entrepreneurs by turning their creativity into business opportunities.

Show details

Meet the judges and mentors of the show

The show will feature Johar, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, and Manish Malhotra as judges, mentors, and investors. They will be joined by business tycoons Dhruv Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Vagish Pathak, Gaurav Dalmia, and Vinod Dugar. The series will showcase 14 selected founders who will pitch their ideas and face real-world business challenges in a bid to secure funding and mentorship.

Twitter Post

'Kaching-kaching is inevitable!'

Show's vision

'India's most exciting story yet...'

The show aims to inspire a new wave of innovation in fashion entrepreneurship. Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said in a statement, "At Dharmatic, we have always believed in the power of storytelling." "With Pitch to Get Rich, we are telling India's most exciting story yet; the story of entrepreneurs who dare to dream and build."

Audience reach

Sanjay Nigam on 'Pitch to Get Rich'

Sanjay Nigam, the founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, said, "Pitch to Get Rich is about championing 'Make in India' and giving real business opportunities to fashion talent." "But beyond the investments, it's also fashionable, competitive, and packed with entertainment." The series is set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 20.