'Dhurandhar 2': Karan Johar calls Dhar 'outstanding,' hypes Ranveer's performance

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to praise the blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He said it reminded him of the solid Hindi cinema of the 1970s, which was watched in single-screen theaters. In his post, Johar lauded director Aditya Dhar 's storytelling style and Ranveer Singh 's performance in the film.

Director's commendation Johar praises Jaskirat's backstory in the movie Johar wrote, "The discussions on Testosterone, hype- alpha energy and deep-rooted patriotism will continue as it must...BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that...the heart-wrenching backstory of Jaskirat... the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland." "The humanization and layered backstory even of the antagonist...the impeccable craft...the soundscape and the all-round cinematic prowess prove the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR...what an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is."

Actor's accolades Johar hypes Singh's performance Johar also congratulated Singh for his "career BEST work," adding, "Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!!" "You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages.... True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!!"

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