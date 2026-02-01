Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur team up for horror-thriller: Report
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly working on a horror thriller for his production company, Dharma Productions. The project is currently in the casting stage with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur set to play the lead role, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source told the portal that "Adi read the script and didn't take long to come on board."
Production details
Film set to go on floors in May 2026
The source added that the film is set to go on floors in May 2026. "Karan Johar has locked a horror thriller for his banner, Dharma Productions and has roped in Aditya Roy Kapur to play the lead character." "The prep work has already begun at Dharma, but the director's name has been kept under wraps for now."
Genre shift
Johar's recent ventures in horror and creature genres
Johar is currently working on Naagzilla, a creature comedy film starring Kartik Aaryan, and another thriller directed by Sandeep Modi with Aaryan as the lead. Notably, Kapur and Johar previously collaborated on Ok Jaanu, although this new project will be a significant departure from their earlier work. Kapur was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino.