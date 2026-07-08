Karan Johar reacts to PM Modi's 'Kuch Kuch...' reference

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'There is indeed a language that transcends all...'

Johar added, "There is indeed a language that transcends all, it's love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!!" Meanwhile, on Monday, July 6, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto welcomed the Indian Prime Minister upon his arrival in Jakarta. After Indonesia, PM Modi will head to Melbourne and then New Zealand for the final leg of his tour.