Karan Johar reacts to PM Modi's 'Kuch Kuch...' reference
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a three-nation tour, with Indonesia being his first stop. On Wednesday, he addressed the Indian diaspora in Jakarta and used Karan Johar's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to redefine ties between India and Indonesia. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.
Director's response
Johar says he's 'elated and honored'
In his speech, PM Modi said, "Yahan Bharat ka gana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut hi lokpriya hai." "Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh 'Kuch Kuch' se bhi aage badhkar 'bahut kuch' hota hai." Johar reposted the clip from the speech on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Elated and honored to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta."
Reaction
'There is indeed a language that transcends all...'
Johar added, "There is indeed a language that transcends all, it's love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!!" Meanwhile, on Monday, July 6, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto welcomed the Indian Prime Minister upon his arrival in Jakarta. After Indonesia, PM Modi will head to Melbourne and then New Zealand for the final leg of his tour.