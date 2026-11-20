Karan Johar revisits 'K3G,' talks about its legacy
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He said he never thought the film would have such a lasting impact and is unsure if he can "match its legacy in his lifetime." Speaking at an event to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, Johar also talked about his fondness for Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo and shared some memorable moments from the set. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan.
Legacy
'K3G' reminds me of my age and mortality: Johar
According to PTI, Johar said, "When I hear people say, I grew up on K3G, it is a huge reminder of my age, mortality, and what love can feel like."
"We are artists, we create wealth for legacy and I don't know how to match the legacy of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; I don't know in this lifetime if I can match it."
Character love
Filming Poo's scenes was 'detox' for Johar
Johar revealed that some of his happiest moments on set were spent filming scenes with Kapoor Khan's character Poo.
He called it his "detox, relaxation, therapy" amid the film's high-pressure environment.
The director also shared two memorable incidents involving Kapoor Khan during the shoot, including her enthusiasm for an emotional scene at London's Bluewater Shopping Centre and her tears during a funeral sequence.
On-set anecdotes
Kapoor Khan's over-the-top performance left Roshan bewildered
Johar humorously recalled Kapoor Khan's over-the-top emotional performance in the film.
He said, "When I said, 'Action,' she started weeping loudly, and I had to tell her, 'This is not about you, Bebo; this is about Hrithik's character getting emotional as his mother and brother are meeting after a decade.'"
"'Why are you having such a meltdown?' And Duggu's (Roshan) expression was, 'Is she supposed to cry this much?'"
Editing decisions
The director also revealed he cut some of Poo's scenes
Johar also revealed that he had to cut seven minutes of Poo's footage from the final cut.
"The movie was three hours and 32 minutes, and I had to cut six to seven minutes of it.... But today, I would've made a tighter (film)," he said.
He also praised the recent collaboration with Airbnb for the film's 25th anniversary, calling it a cultural connection rather than just an advertising exercise.
The beloved Hindi film was released on December 14, 2001.