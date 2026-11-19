Kapoor Khan, who played Poo in K3G, expressed her happiness.

She said in a statement, "Poo has been a part of my life for 25 years, and I love that she's still having her moment with a whole new generation."

Roshan, who portrayed Rohan Raichand in the movie, said, "To see the Raichand House recreated by Airbnb and to know that fans will get to walk down the memory lane themselves is the best way to celebrate the film."