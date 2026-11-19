Airbnb recreates 'K3G's iconic Raichand mansion: All to know
What's the story
In a unique tribute to the 25th anniversary of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), Airbnb has recreated the iconic Raichand family mansion. The immersive experience, titled At Home with the Raichands, will take place in Mumbai from December 1-6 and offers fans a chance to explore various parts of this grand setting. Director Karan Johar will present the experience with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, none of the three will appear in person.
Experience details
Guests will enjoy an immersive audio tour of 'K3G'
Airbnb's recreation of the Raichand family mansion will include an immersive audio tour featuring memorable moments from K3G.
Guests can explore the grand staircase, family study, and Poo's extravagant closet.
They'll also get a chance to participate in a character-inspired entry challenge and write personal notes inspired by the film's themes of love and family, revealed Variety.
Each guest will receive a commemorative keepsake.
Star reactions
Stars on the film's legacy
Kapoor Khan, who played Poo in K3G, expressed her happiness.
She said in a statement, "Poo has been a part of my life for 25 years, and I love that she's still having her moment with a whole new generation."
Roshan, who portrayed Rohan Raichand in the movie, said, "To see the Raichand House recreated by Airbnb and to know that fans will get to walk down the memory lane themselves is the best way to celebrate the film."
Booking details
How to book your experience at Raichand Mansion
Booking requests for this unique experience will open on November 23 at 12:00pm IST through Airbnb's dedicated K3G page.
The experience is free, and each booking covers two guests, but visitors will have to arrange their own travel to Mumbai.