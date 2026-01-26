Karan Johar says "Bollywood is back" after big wins for 'Border 2' and 'Dhurandhar'
Karan Johar hopped on Instagram to celebrate the huge success of Border 2 and Dhurandhar, saying, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing... Bollywood (yes, incorrect terminology, but here to stay) is back."
He also threw in, "Naysayers can fly a kite." making it clear he's feeling optimistic about the industry.
Why all the buzz?
Border 2, a war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, just dropped on January 23 and already pulled in ₹121cr in India (₹158.3cr worldwide) in three days.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar—a star-packed action thriller with Ranveer Singh and more—has raked in ₹832cr domestically and ₹1292cr globally since December.
Both films have packed theaters and brought major energy back to Bollywood.
Karan's ongoing support
Johar has been rooting for these films from day one—calling Border 2 a "Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot WINNER!" earlier.
He even stood up for Varun Dhawan against online trolls: "You can troll an artist for his smile, but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure, authentic audience love! ... Truth will always prevail!"
For him, it's all about movies that really connect with audiences.