Karan Johar shares wedding moments with Ranveer-Deepika, wishes beautiful bride

Meanwhile, on the work front

Johar sent his love to the couple, wishing them "for a lifetime of togetherness and pure love," while Lakhani thanked him for everything, especially for her first shagan thaal, and for his support and advice.

On the work front, Johar is teaming up with Sidharth Malhotra again for their seventh film together, an intense romantic drama directed by Sharan Sharma.