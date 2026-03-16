Karan Johar shares wedding moments with Ranveer-Deepika, wishes beautiful bride
Entertainment
Karan Johar was spotted at stylist Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka's Mumbai wedding on March 14, alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
He shared some sweet moments from the festivities on Instagram, including a gorgeous bridal photo of Lakhani.
Meanwhile, on the work front
Johar sent his love to the couple, wishing them "for a lifetime of togetherness and pure love," while Lakhani thanked him for everything, especially for her first shagan thaal, and for his support and advice.
On the work front, Johar is teaming up with Sidharth Malhotra again for their seventh film together, an intense romantic drama directed by Sharan Sharma.