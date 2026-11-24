'It's her right': Karan Johar backs Deepika's 8-hour shift demand
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar has defended actor Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour work shift. During a conversation on the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 9, he said that female superstars should have the same freedom to set work-related boundaries as their male counterparts. The episode will feature actors Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan as guests, and will premiere on Wednesday at 7:00pm on JioHotstar.
Industry standards
'If a male superstar can ask for it, so can...'
Johar questioned, "I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right."
"She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life."
"Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair."
"I think if a male superstar can ask for it, so can a female superstar."
Work discipline
The filmmaker praised Kumar's disciplined work ethic
Johar also praised Kumar's disciplined work ethic and early morning meetings.
He said, "When I did my first film with Akshay, there was always talks making the rounds that Akshay Kumar does this, Akshay Kumar does that."
"Firstly, I've never seen a man work this hard. He knows his script by heart, and he's always supportive of the director and very cognizant of the producer."
Kumar also agreed with Johar's stance and supported the 8-hour shift model for actors.
Project disputes
What was the controversy all about?
In 2025, reports suggested Padukone had exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after a dispute with the makers over working hours.
She was subsequently confirmed to be out of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD as well.
Later, she addressed it in an interview with CNBC-TV18: "It is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines."