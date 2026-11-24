Johar questioned, "I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right."

"She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life."

"Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair."

"I think if a male superstar can ask for it, so can a female superstar."