Karan Tacker to start 'Bhay' Season 2 filming next year
What's the story
Actor Karan Tacker is going to reprise his role as paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari in Season 2 of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. The series, which premiered on Amazon MX Player, has been renewed for another season, with shooting expected to begin in March 2027, Bollywood Hungama reported. The first season of the show was directed by Robbie Grewal and also starred Kalki Koechlin.
Actor's statement
'In today's entertainment landscape, audience attention...'
Tacker expressed his delight over the show's renewal, saying, "The success of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Season 1 has been extremely encouraging for all of us associated with the show."
He added, "In today's entertainment landscape, audience attention is hard-earned, and when a show manages to create an impact and sustain that interest, it means a great deal."
Role preparation
The actor will have to change his appearance
Tacker, who is currently in Scotland for another project, will have to change his appearance to return as Gaurav Tiwari.
He is sporting long hair and a beard but will go for a shorter hairstyle and clean-shaven look for Bhay.
The actor said, "With Season 2, we're looking forward to building on the world we've created and bringing audiences another compelling chapter."
Show details
About the 1st season of 'Bhay'
The first season of Bhay explored Tiwari's professional journey as a paranormal investigator and the circumstances surrounding his mysterious death.
The upcoming season is expected to delve deeper into these themes.
Produced by Almighty Motion Pictures, Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Season 2 will stream on MX Player.