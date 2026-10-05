'Much more than a show': Karan Wahi on 'Khatron...15' journey
What's the story
Actor Karan Wahi has shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, reflecting on his journey in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He described this season as an experience that was "so much more than a show." "This Season of #kkk15 has been sooo much more than a show. Thank you for the love u have showered on us #blessed," he wrote.
Host praise
Wahi's special note for Rohit Shetty
Wahi also took a moment to thank filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty, whom he called the "man" behind the show's journey.
He wrote, "Cheers To a season filled with Love, friendship, Bonds, Respect and most importantly a Man u all call the plot @itsrohitshetty Sir You are incredible."
The actor also shared several pictures from the finale night on his Instagram account.
Show recap
Third stint on the show
Wahi made it to the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 but was eliminated just before the final top-three round.
This was his third stint on the stunt-based reality show, having previously participated in Season 8 and the special edition Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India.
The season concluded with Avinash Mishra emerging as the winner after defeating Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani in the final stunt.