Karande says he was hired to protect Rai from Khan
Ketan Karande, who briefly worked as Aishwarya Rai's bodyguard, recently revealed he was hired specifically to protect her from ex-boyfriend Salman Khan.
Karande recalled a tense encounter and left the job a day later.
As Karande put it, "Salman ke liye hi rakha tha," making it clear his main role was to keep Rai safe from Khan.
Khan Rai breakup was highly publicized
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship started on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 and quickly became a major topic in Bollywood circles.
Their breakup was highly publicized.