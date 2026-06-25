'Karbhari Laybhari' stars Sarkate and Chavaan marry in Mumbai
Entertainment
Anushka Sarkate and Nikkhhil Chavaan, the stars of Marathi TV hit Karbhari Laybhari, just got married in Mumbai.
Their big day brought together family, close friends, and some familiar faces from the Marathi entertainment scene.
Fun fact: their story started five years ago when they first met on set.
Haldi sangeet, Sarkate says friendship 1st
The celebrations kicked off with a lively haldi ceremony followed by sangeet: DJ Kratex kept everyone dancing with Marathi house music alongside actors Siddharth Jadhav, Kiran Gaikwad, and Akshay Waghmare.
Anushka shared that their bond grew from friendship long before romance; she said, "We are friends first and we know each other very well," highlighting how Nikkhhil had been chatting with her dad even before they became a couple.