'Karbhari Laybhari' stars Sarkate and Chavaan marry in Mumbai

Haldi sangeet, Sarkate says friendship 1st

The celebrations kicked off with a lively haldi ceremony followed by sangeet: DJ Kratex kept everyone dancing with Marathi house music alongside actors Siddharth Jadhav, Kiran Gaikwad, and Akshay Waghmare.

Anushka shared that their bond grew from friendship long before romance; she said, "We are friends first and we know each other very well," highlighting how Nikkhhil had been chatting with her dad even before they became a couple.